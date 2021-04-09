Elon Musk’s Neuralink Partner Says Real-life ‘Jurassic Park’ Could Probably Be Built

All the sci-fi cool drama slowly seems to be coming true due to all the efforts taken by the Technoking, Elon Musk and his team. Nevertheless, recently Musk-owned Neuralink co-founder Max Hodak had an interesting conversation with his Twitter fans about making "Jurassic Park". Yes, that's true, and he ended up saying that a real-life version of "Jurassic Park" could probably be built by tech whizzes.

Max Hodak believes Jurassic Park can be real

Neuralink co-founder, Max Hodak has made a statement to a fan on Twitter saying that Jurassic Park could probably be created, however, the dinosaurs featured at a metaphorical Jurassic Park "wouldn't be genetically authentic dinosaurs." He also mentioned that it would require 15 years of breeding and engineering to make the impossible possible.

The official Tweet by the co-founder of Musk’s Neuralink company, Max Hodak read: "We could probably build Jurassic Park if we wanted to. wouldn’t be genetically authentic dinosaurs but maybe 15 years of breeding + engineering to get super exotic novel species". Whereas, many are actually doubting if such a thing can really happen. However, Musk and his team has time and again proven to break such limiting barriers.

we could probably build jurassic park if we wanted to. wouldn’t be genetically authentic dinosaurs but ðŸ¤·‍â™‚ï¸. maybe 15 years of breeding + engineering to get super exotic novel species — Max Hodak (@max_hodak) April 4, 2021

Apart from this, recently Elon Musk's Neuralink organisation shared a video on YouTube showing a monkey playing "MindPong". The monkey is also seen making self-aware choices while navigating an on-screen cursor. In the video, the narrator addresses the monkey as a Pager and explains more about its background. As seen in the video, the macaque monkey is nine years old and it was implanted with a Neuralink about six weeks before the video was taken.

The joystick is disconnected afterwards as soon as the process was completed, but the monkey continued to play the game using his mind. Meaning, that Pager was playing the entire game using his mind alone.

Elon Musk has also Tweeted about this in a complete thread in which he says - "First Neuralink product will enable someone with paralysis to use a smartphone with their mind faster than someone using thumbs." In another Tweet, he mentions the later versions writing - "Later versions will be able to shunt signals from Neuralinks in brain to Neuralinks in body motor/sensory neuron clusters, thus enabling, for example, paraplegics to walk again. The device is implanted flush with skull & charges wirelessly, so you look & feel totally normal".

