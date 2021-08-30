Elon Musk's Quirky Response To Twitter User Asking If He's An Alien Causes Stir

Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s hilarious response to the question, if he’s an alien, is making rounds on the social media platform, Twitter. From electric cars to cryptocurrencies, there is a range of issues that Musk occasionally weighs in and causes stir. His simple opinion of ‘Dogecoin’ being his favourite cryptocurrency upped its value in a jiffy. Now recently, a 17-second-long clip is going viral on Twitter showing Tesla and SpaceX CEO talking about, physics, philosophy and aliens.

In the video, Elon Musk says, “I think this is one of the great questions in physics and philosophy is, where are the aliens?” Then, answering the question, he says, “Maybe they’re among us, I don’t know. Some people think I’m an alien... Not true.” The video is shared on the microblogging platform by user @teslaownersSV while asking if Elon Musk is “an alien?[sic]” Notably, the Tesla CEO responded to the clip saying “of course[sic]”. His response itself has over 155 quote tweets, 64,000 likes and nearly 2,000 retweets.

Of course — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 29, 2021

Musk says boundless energy comes from being an 'alien'

This is also not the first time that Musk talked about being an alien. Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who has often surprised his followers on social media and admirers in general with his boundless energy to chase new ventures, has already revealed the reason behind it and said, “I’m an alien.” Back in 2018, in an interview with podcaster Joe Rogan which has now been viewed at least 42 million times on YouTube, the billionaire had intended the remark as a joke but people have still wondered if it was actually the truth. He has always been open about his otherworldly missions including his ambitious plans to enable people to live on Mars.

Rogan had asked the billionaire, “When I see you doing all these things, I’m like ‘How does this [person] have all this time, and all this energy, and all these ideas, and then people just let him do these things?’” To this, Musk replied, “Because I’m an alien.” Tesla CEO then spoke about his intelligence which is “not bad for a human” but did not “hold a candle to AI.” Even though the video is several years old, it keeps emerging each time Musk achieves a new milestone.

