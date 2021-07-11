Employee Provident Fund: Want To Check PF Balance? Here Are 5 Easy Ways

Employees Provident Fund or EPF is a popular savings scheme that has been introduced by the EPFO under the supervision of the Government of India. The savings scheme is directed towards the salaried class to facilitate their habit of saving money to build a substantial retirement fund. However, many still don't know how to check their EPF balance. Using these simple steps, you can always check your EPF fund balance.

Things you will need before checking your EPF balance

First, you need to have a computer or a smartphone and a working internet connection to check your EPF account balance online.

You need to have your 12-digit Universal Account Number (UAN). It is there on your salary slip.

Here are 5 easy ways to check your EPF balance:

Using the Umang app

One can view EPF, Passbook, raise a claim, and even track claims using the app. To get started, you need to complete a one-time registration using your phone number.

By sending an SMS

If your UAN is registered with the EPFO, you can get the details of your latest contribution and PF balance by sending an SMS to 7738299899. You need to send this message: EPFOHO UAN ENG. 'ENG' is the first three characters of the preferred language.

By giving a missed call

If you are registered on the UAN portal, giving a missed call on 011–22901406 from your registered mobile number will get you the details. Make sure your UAN is seeded with your bank account number, Aadhaar, and PAN. You can also ask your employer to seed them for you. This service is free of cost.

By EPF account balance online

To check your EPF balance online user need to type his/her UAN as well as the password. The user will be redirected to his EPF account. Then, check the tabs and click on the one that says 'View'. In the drop-down, click on the 'Passbook' link will open another website where you can access your EPF account balance — epfindia.gov.in. Find and click on the 'Our Services' tab and in the drop-down, click on the 'For Employees' link. Check for the 'Members Passbook' link and click on it. It will take you to another website https://passbook.epfindia.gov.in/MemberPassBook/LoginLogin by inserting your UAN number, and password, as well as Captcha. This is the final place that will provide your EPF account balance.

Check EPF account balance without a UAN number

To check EPF balance without a UAN number, the users need to log in at the EPF home page of epfindia.gov.in. After login, users need to click on the EPF balance section- 'Click Here to Know your EPF Balance'. After clicking on the log-in page the user will be automatically redirected to epfoservices.in/epfo/. Click on "Member Balance Information". Then select state and click on EPFO office link. User needs PF Account Number, name, and registered mobile number. Then, click on 'Submit' and the PF balance will be displayed on the screen.