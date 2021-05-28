Enjin Coin Price Prediction: Is Enjin Crypto An Underrated Investment Opportunity?

The non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have become a huge part of the crypto markets, aided by many crypto companies working and developing crypto projects. One of the most interesting NFT projects that have gained a lot of attention recently is the Enjin ecosystem. The Enjin platform uses Ethereum based cryptocurrency Enjin Coin (ENJ) to directly back the value of next-gen NFTs created on the Enjin platform. Read on to know more about the Enjin project and Enjin Coin price prediction.

Enjin Coin Price Prediction

Crypto price predictions can be difficult as nobody can accurately predict the crypto markets. At the time of writing this article, the price of Enjin Coin stands at $1.62 as per WazirX charts. Fortunately, many crypto experts have given predictions for Enjin Coin. As per Digital Coin Price, Enjin Coin could go up to $2.7 by the end of the year and around $5.54 by the end of 2025. Wallet Investor also predicts that Enjin could reach $2.7 at the end of 2021 and up to $9.87 after 5 years. Crypto Ground predicts that Enjin could reach up to $4.26 in 5 years. However, crypto price predictions should be taken with a grain of salt.

What is Enjin Coin?

The Enjin platform is one of the most interesting NFT projects out there right. As per Kriptomat, the Enjin project was created as a complete ecosystem that offers a large range of products to developers who want to use the platform to develop their own projects. The Enjin network can be used for the creation, distribution, storage and trade of tokenized digital assets. There are already a lot of projects on the Enjin platform, mainly focused on gaming and enterprise.

Enjin users can use the platform to create Enjin Coin backed digital assets - tokens or NFTs and use them on their own platforms, in the form of NFT artworks, cryptocurrencies or even as a digital currency for video games. An Enjin client has started using the Enjin platform to tokenise the commercial real estate properties. NFT real estates have become an emerging field in the crypto sphere. Investors who want to buy Enjin Coin can do so by buying it from crypto exchanges. In India, users can find Enjin on various crypto exchanges such as Coinswitch, WazirX and many others.

DISCLAIMER: The information provided on this website is for educational and entertainment purposes. The information provided on this website does not constitute investment advice, financial advice or trading advice. Republic World does not recommend purchasing any cryptocurrency. Crypto markets are highly volatile and crypto investments are risky. Readers should do their own research on cryptocurrencies and consult their financial adviser before making any crypto investments.

IMAGE: ENJIN COIN WEBSITE