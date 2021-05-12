EOS Price Prediction: How High Will This Cryptocurrency Go In 2021?

Over the past couple of days, the EOS Coin has seen a significant jump in price. The EOS cryptocurrency rose up more than 50 per cent on May 11, 2021, as per the WazriX chart. Just a few weeks ago in March, the EOS crypto was trading at a price of #3.50. At the time of writing this article, the price of EOS reached an all-time high of $14.83, as per the WazirX exchange. The EOS Coin has given significant returns to investors this year. Is EOS Coin a good investment? Read on to know EOS Price Prediction.

What is EOS Crypto?

The EOS Coin is the native cryptocurrency for the EOS.IO blockchain platform. The EOS.IO platform is a blockchain platform with smart contract capabilities. Programmers can develop their own decentralised applications (DApps) that can be deployed on the EOS blockchain. EOS is similar in function to Ethereum but aims to reduce gas fees and speed up transaction times on their network, speaking relatively. The EOS platform and crypto were created in September 2017 and has more than 100 DApps and thousands of daily active users. The recent news about Block.one, the creators of EOS coming with their own crypto exchange has given EOS increased attention from the crypto community.

EOS Price Prediction

At the time of writing this article, EOS is available for purchase in India on many crypto exchange apps. At the time of writing this article, the price of EOS stands Rs. 1075. The reason behind the recent rise in price was the result of the formation of Bullish Global, a crypto exchange backed by Block.one. Many crypto experts have a bullish outlook of EOS for the future. As per the website Investing Cube, the EOS price is likely to go above $15 in the short term, following the bull market. As per the website Crypto XBT, EOS Coin could reach up to $30 by the end of 2021 or in 2022. However, crypto markets are very unpredictable and readers should take Price Predictions with a grain of salt. Stay tuned for more updates on cryptocurrencies.

DISCLAIMER: The information provided on this website is for educational and entertainment purposes. The information provided on this websites does not constitute investment advice, financial advice or trading advice. Republic World does not recommend purchasing any cryptocurrency. Crypto markets are highly volatile and crypto investments are risky. Readers should do their own research on cryptocurrencies and consult their financial adviser before making any crypto investments.

IMAGE: EOS WEBSITE