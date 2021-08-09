Epic Games And WhatsApp Team Up Against Apple's Child Safety Tool Citing Privacy Issues

Apple has recently released its new child protection tools but it has received some mixed reviews from privacy advocates. This is mostly because the feature will not only scan photos on an iPhone but also get access to the encrypted messages for sexually explicit content as a child safety measure. The main aim of releasing this feature is to stop the spread of child sexual abuse material (CSAM) online. But the Industry-leading companies like WhatsApp and Epic Games have raised concerns about the release of this feature. WhatsApp head at Facebook, Will Cathcart, and Epic Games founder, Tim Sweeney recently questioned the capability of this scanning software running on the phone to be completely error-proof. This is important because the hackers will be able to get access to the user’s data with this new Apple child safety tool.

Epic Games and WhatsApp post against new Apple child safety tool

I've tried hard to see this from Apple's point of view. But inescapably, this is government spyware installed by Apple based on a presumption of guilt. Though Apple wrote the code, its function is to scan personal data and report it to government.https://t.co/OrkfOSjvS1 — Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) August 7, 2021

Can this scanning software running on your phone be error proof? Researchers have not been allowed to find out. Why not? How will we know how often mistakes are violating people’s privacy? — Will Cathcart (@wcathcart) August 6, 2021

Epic Games chief executive and founder, Tim Sweeney shared his views about the new Apple child safety tool. He feels that Apple should not release such a tool that might give them access to all of their users’ data. WhatsApp's Will Cathcart thinks that this Apple feature is the wrong approach and it will be a setback for people's privacy all over the world. He thinks that the privacy of the users is exploited because Apple’s software is going to scan all the private photos on the users’ phones including the pictures that have not been shared with anyone. Seeing such a response from WhatsApp and Epic Games is ironic considering Apple had earlier reported issues with Facebook’s data collection practices for targetted advertisements via its channels, like WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram.

Epic VS Apple