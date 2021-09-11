Epic Games wins: US Judge orders Apple to ease App Store Payment rules

In the Epic Games vs Apple case, a judge has ruled in the favor of Epic Games, restricting Apple to prohibit applications from putting direct mode of payments and contacts or external links in the application. However, Apple has won all the rulings except this one. The case related to the Apple App Store talks about the company's dominance over modes of payment and high commission rates on in-app purchases.

The Epic Games vs Apple lawsuit was filed by the former in August 2020. In the lawsuit, Epic Games had challenged Apple's stringent rules for payment methods in applications on the App Store. The founder of Epic Games, Tim Sweeney wanted to either reduce the 30 per cent cut that Apple takes on in-app purchases or completely bypass Apple App Store while accepting payments from the player. Epic implemented certain changes in the mobile video game called Fortnite and eventually got removed from the Apple App Store, which led Epic to file the lawsuit.

Judge rules in favour of Epic Games

According to the injunction issued by Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, Apple is "hereby permanently restrained and enjoined from prohibiting developers from (i) including in their apps and their metadata buttons, external links, or other calls to action that direct customers to purchasing mechanisms, in addition to in-app purchasing and (ii) communicating with customers through points of contact, obtained voluntarily from customers through account registration within the app." The injunction was issued on 10 September, and will take effect from 9 December, in a period of 90 days.

Apple will allow developers to put external payment links

Interestingly, Apple already announced the required changes as a result of another lawsuit. Apple, which has announced changes to App Store regulations, will allow app developers to inform customers about paying for the application outside Apple's App Store. The change comes as a part of a settlement proposed during an ongoing lawsuit that was filed against the company in 2019. A group of app makers sued Apple for antitrust violations regarding the App Store payment policies. Additionally, the company will also set up a Small Developer Assistance fund for $100 million. Developers, who have recorded sales of less than $1 million a year from June 2015 to April 2021, can apply for assistance from the fund and get between $250 and $30,000.