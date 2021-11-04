Ether price prediction: Is Ethereum a good investment? Check current rate

The world's second-largest cryptocurrency Etheruem (ETH) made a new all-time high record on November 4, 2021. The price of one ETH touched $4,664.38 (CoinMarketCap) around 12:30 AM earlier this morning. In India, Ethereum price went as high as Rs. 3,69,712.48 (CoinDCX) earlier this morning and the current price is around Rs. 3,64,244.59. Ethereum touched the new all-time high after dropping to Rs. 3,56,044.92 on November 3, 2021. Keep reading to know more about Ether price prediction.

While the price of the digital coin has been rising over the past few days, the trading volume has dropped by 2.38% over the last 24-hours. As of now, digital currency has a fully diluted market cap of $538 billion. Its value has surged by 0.13% in the last 24-hours and over 14% in the past week. With over 118 million coins in supply, the volume to market cap ratio is 0.0381. It can be inferred from the data that investors around the world are showing trust in cryptocurrency.

Ether price prediction

According to WalletInvestor.com, the price of the Ether will rise up to $6,918.43 within one year.

According to priceprediction.net, the price of Ether will rise up to $10,174.18 within the next two years.

According to digitalcoinprice.com, the price of Ether will surge up to $9,360.45 by 2021.

According to coinpriceforecast, the price of Ethereum might rise up to %7,132 by the end of this year

Is Ethereum a good investment?

According to all the predictions, Ethereum is set to break its all-time high record and beat Bitcoin during its rise to new highs. Ether seems to gain from the recent Bitcoin rally, when the largest cryptocurrency touched a new all-time high value on October 20, 2021. Cryptocurrency is growing popular each day with increasing use-cases in the modern era of technology, in decentralized financial systems, non-fungible tokens and more. Some analysts believe that both Bitcoin and Etherum are about to double their value by the end of this year. However, investors shall keep in mind that the crypto market is highly volatile and involves huge risk. Hence, all investments shall be made after carefully studying the market.