EXPLAINED | What Is 5G, Why Do We Need It? Here's Everything You Need To Know

In a major development, India's biggest spectrum auction, which will pave the way for high-speed 5G services, is likely to conclude by July end. The rollout of 5G is expected to happen by September this year, union Telecommunication and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had informed. The Centre approved the 5G spectrum auction, which is now scheduled to commence on July 26.

The fifth generation of wireless mobile networks, 5G will set the benchmark for network standards. Compared to previous generations - 2G, 3G and 4G, the 5G network is set and offers much higher data speeds. Termed ‘the network of networks,’ 5G is expected to be more reliable with lower response times and greater capacity. The network is due to unite many existing standards and cross different technologies while bettering all services on the internet.

Why do we need 5G?

The most evident advantage of the 5G network is the high speed. The increased speed will enable seamless buffering, and greater downloads while helping e-commerce. Reduced latency means faster response time. The increased speed will also open up a large potential application across industries. 5G mobile telecommunications is expected to support the creation of smart factories along with other services like holographic technologies etc.

The Centre has mentioned that in eight top technology institutes of India, the 5G test bed is set up which is speeding up the launch of domestic 5G technology in India. For the launch of 5G services, India is soon to get a strong ecosystem which will likely to about 10 times faster than 4G. It is noted that in the entire 5G ecosystem, Spectrum is an integral and necessary part.

5G rollout in India

In an auction to be held by the end of July 2022, a total of 72097.85 MHz of spectrum with a validity period of 20 years will be put up. The auction will be held for spectrum in various Low (600 MHz, 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz), Mid (3300 MHz) and High (26 GHz) frequency bands. Airwaves worth Rs 4.3 lakh crores is expected to be sold at the auction.

Meanwhile, it is being said that the bidders will be given an option to surrender the spectrum after 10 years with no future liabilities with respect to balance instalments. According to reports, the initial rollout will begin in August in a phased manner and full-fledged 5G services will be rolled out by March 2023. Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone India are being said to be the main buyers.

