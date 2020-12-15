Facebook Fuel For India: Mukesh Ambani Speaks To Mark Zuckerberg, Hails Jio-FB Partnership

Indian billionaire business magnate and chairman of Reliance Industries Ltd. Mukesh Ambani joined Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on December 15 for a profound conversation during the first edition of Facebook Fuel for India 2020 virtual event. During the first day of the two-day event, Ambani hailed the Jio-Facebook partnership and said that “together, we are now a value creation platform for users and businesses.”

In ‘Partnering for a digitally connected India’, when Zuckerberg asked Ambani about the role of technology especially in the post-COVID era, the Reliance Industries Ltd. chairman catalogued the services Jio brought for its users including connectivity, inclusivity, along with a chance for the users to be at part with the global services across the globe.

Ambani reiterated that Jio will provide services not only to the small businesses but also to the individual consumers. In the frank conversation, Ambani hailed the young business owners for “driving it” and according to him, the Indian economy will “grow to be the top economy in the world” in the next 20 years.

“Jio brings digital connectivity, WhatsApp with WhatsApp Pay brings inclusivity, Reliance Retail and JioMart gives everyone in India a chance to be a part with global services around the world. Technology adoption will help India create a more equal wealth growth at the bottom of the pyramid,” said Ambani to Zuckerberg. This was followed by Facebook CEO welcoming the initiatives by Jio and said, “What Jio has done in India is truly remarkable.”

Ambani on the power of new-gen technology

After Facebook CEO asked about the upcoming Jio 5G service and the role it will play in India, Ambani underlined the power of the new generation technologies in enhancing the connectivity across the nation and mobilising upskilling for all. Reliance Industries Ltd. chairman also credited the top-end technologies for ‘revolutionising’ the education sector, developing health services among other services. According to Ambani, the ‘next few decades will be historic in India’s digital transformation’.

In the same interaction, Indian billionaire business magnate had also asked the Facebook CEO of the latter’s vision behind investing in India and in Jio. While Ambani called Zuckerberg the ‘architect’ of digital connectivity in the world, the founder of the world’s biggest social media network hailed India for being “home to the world's largest communities”.

Further, Zuckerberg also underlined the Indians’ demand for connectivity and said that he envisions a ‘very promising future’ of the nation. He said, “There is a big trend of financial inclusions in the country” and added that it is helping people to incorporate self-reliance to their lives made possible with aspects such as India's UPI interface.

