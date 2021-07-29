Facebook's Next Product Release To Be 'smart Glasses' In Tie-up With Ray-Ban: Zuckerberg

Facebook has been working on releasing its smart glasses for a long time now. CEO of the social media platform, Mark Zuckerberg recently confirmed the release of their Facebook smart glasses during an earnings call. The product is being launched under the name, Ray-Ban smart glasses. This has been blowing up in the tech community and the users are extremely curious to learn more about it. So here is all the information on the internet about Facebook Smart Glasses. Read more:

Facebook to release their new smart glasses from Ray-Ban

Mark Zukerberg recently spoke about the upcoming Facebook smart glasses and confirmed it to be the next product that is slated to be released soon. These are being launched by Ray-Ban in partnership with EssilorLuxottica. He added that these smart glasses have their iconic form factor, and they let you do some pretty neat things. Well, they have not confirmed anything about the features or the functions of these upcoming glasses. Mark had already confirmed the launch of this project. His plans were to introduce these Ray-Ban glasses as part of Facebook’s “journey towards full augmented reality glasses in the future.” A number of reports had already confirmed that the makers have started working on such products. Their special Project Aria research unit has constantly been working on producing prototype AR spectacles and other AI-infused products for its users.

Facebook Updates

The company aims to create a metaverse for basic things like shopping, work and socializing. These can help the users blend virtual and physical spaces with the help of these AI devices. Apart from this, the makers have now released their new Facebook Cloud gaming service. It has been released only for the US, Canada and Mexico, and is soon going to be released for Western and Central Europe by early 2022. One of the most interesting steps taken by Facebook involves a collaboration with the popular game developer, Ubisoft to bring in their Assassin's Creed Rebellion as a cloud-streamed game on Facebook Gaming. No other information has been released about the platform. Keep an eye out for any updates on the company’s social media handles.