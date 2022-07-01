Gmail releases new Gmail layout with integrated controls for Chat, Meet

Earlier this year, Google released a new layout for Gmail, the e-mail service. The layout was designed to allow easy navigation between apps like Gmail, Chat and Meet in one interface. From June 28, 2022, Google has rolled out the new layout to select users of the app.

Going forward, Gmail users will begin to see the new layout while using the app. However, they will still have an option to revert back to the older Gmail view via the settings menu. It is important to mention that users who only have Gmail will see a Gmail-only layout. Those who use Gmail, Meet and Chat can specify the apps they would like to be included in the view by customising via the quick settings option.

Google unifies Chat and Meet controls on Gmail

In its official blog post, Google says that the new layout contains a refreshed navigation menu that allows users to switch between their inbox, important conversations, and join meetings without the need to create a new window. The Notification Bubbles will make it easier for users to address conversations immediately and overall, users will have a full view of Chat and Spaces on a single screen.

On the official release, Google mentions that users will notice the new navigation now features Material You design, the new and updated colour scheme that provides a fresh look and feels to Google apps. To opt-in to the new view, users should open Gmail and tap on 'Settings' at the top right corner of the display. There, locate 'Quick Settings' and select 'Try out the new Gmail View.' Once the new window opens, click 'Reload.'

Apart from this, users also get a new chat experience as they can access individual or group messages from the Chat tab. When users get a new chat or message, the notification will appear on the bottom left corner in a bubble. As Google rolls out the new Gmail layout, it will be interesting to see how users react to it - whether they like the new layout or they would prefer to use the old one. Stay tuned for more updates related to Gmail and other tech news.