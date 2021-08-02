Gmail Tips, Features And Shortcuts You Can Use To Save Time While Working

Google's Gmail is one of the most widely used email services throughout the world. Since Gmail is a web-based application, Google is constantly improving its quality and features, to offer a seamless experience to the users. There are few settings that can help a user to use the free emailing service in a better way. Keep reading to know more about Gmail Tips that come in handy and save precious time.

Here are the best Gmail tips and features

1. Keyboard Shortcuts: Interestingly, Gmail has more keyboard shortcuts than a user might think. Using the keyboard shortcuts, a user can save some crucial seconds while compiling a last-minute email or memo. While the undo and redo keys remain the standard Ctrl + z and Ctrl + y respectively, can go to inbox and starred messages by pressing g then i and g then s respectively. Some single key taps such as u, k,c can be used for going 'back to thread list, 'going to newer conversation' and 'composing a mail' respectively.

To turn on the keyboard shortcuts

On a computer, go to Gmail.

In the top right, click Settings See all settings.

Click Settings.

Scroll down to the "Keyboard shortcuts" section.

Select Keyboard shortcuts on.

At the bottom of the page, click Save Changes.

2. Multiple Google Account: Users who have multiple Gmail or Google accounts can sign into multiple accounts at once, using Google's multiple account features. In order to do so, a user can click on their profile picture at the top right corner of the screen and click on add account. Entering the ID and password for the new account will add it to the list of accounts signed in. In addition, a user can also use multiple Chrome Profiles, which are linked to different Google accounts and open as a separate tab.

3. Scheduling Messages: This feature can come in very handy to draft and schedule emails that are to be sent at a later time.emailing service. Previously, the feature required third party services, but Google has recently integrated this feature into its own. When done with an email, click on the arrow beside send and pick either the quick schedule option or Pick date and time to schedule an email.