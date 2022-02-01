Gmail To Get New Layout For Easy Navigation Between Chats And Google Meets

In a recent blog post, Google has announced that it will be updating the layout of Gmail. The new layout for Gmail will include information from other useful applications such as Chat and Google Meet in one place. Google will start rolling out the new layout to users who opt-in on Gmail from February 8, 2022. For the users who do not opt-in by this month, Google will be rolling out the new layout by April 2022. By the end of this year, the new layout will become standard for Gmail.

On its official blog post, Google says that the new layout contains a refreshed navigation menu that allows users to switch between their inbox, important conversations, and join meetings without the need to create a new window. The Notification Bubbles will make it easier for users to address conversations immediately and overall, users will have a full view of Chat and Spaces on a single screen.

Further, Google mentions that there is no admin control required for this feature and end-users will have to opt-in or enable the new layout until it becomes the standard. As mentioned earlier, the gradual rollout of Gmail's new layout will begin on February 8, 2022, and the extended rollout phase for scheduled release domains will be starting from February 22, 2022. Further, the new layout will be available to all Google Workspace users except essential customers.

On the official blog post, Google says "we hope this new experience makes it easier for you to stay on top of what's important and get work done faster in a single, focused location. Further, this will help reduce the need to switch between various applications, windows or tabs." In the current Gmail layout, managing chats and meetings is slightly confusing. With the new layout, Google will make it easier for users, increasing their productivity.

After a recent update, users will be able to add watermarks to documents they create using Google Docs. Using the new feature, watermarks such as "Draft" or "Embargo" can be added to documents before exporting them. The process is fairly easy and will save time for Google Docs users who create a document online and then add watermarks using third-party apps. Keep reading to know more about the Google Docs watermark feature.

