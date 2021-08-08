Google Accepts Nearly 8,500 Requests For Relocation, Working Remotely Amid COVID-19

Alphabet-owned Google has allowed the majority of employees to work remotely or relocate. From approximately 10,000 requests that Google received, the company approved nearly 85%, which translates to around 8,500 people. Considering the global pandemic, Google has accepted requests for relocation and working remotely by its employees. Since the pandemic has begun, Google has adopted a hybrid working culture allowing willing employees to work from the office and other employees to fulfil their responsibilities remotely.

Google accepts about 8,500 requests to relocate/work remotely

If the total number of employees working in Google are considered, only 7.4% filed a request

According to a report by Business Insider, Google accepted about 8,500 requests out of the total 10,000 requests for a change in the working environment by July 2, 2021. However, Google has also denied a few requests from employees who need to access specialised equipment, and hence need to stay put at their current job location. In total, Google's parent company Alphabet has around 1.3 lakh employees in the world. If that number is taken into consideration, only 7.4% of the total employees requested Google to relocate/work remotely.

Among 10,000 requests, more employees applied for a relocation

As per the report, about 55% of employees requested a transfer between campuses and 45% requested to work remotely. In a statement to Business Insider, Google says that "For some of these [requests], we need more information to make sure we can legally and administratively support each role in the preferred location. It is possible that some may be declined if we are unable to do so." Google also added that there were several reviews upon each application, including "fairness checks at three stages of the process."

Google has delayed the plans of resuming from offices until October 2021

Recently, Google delayed its plans of working from the official campus for another two months, resuming from the month of October. However, like other major companies in the world, Google has asked employees to be fully vaccinated against the Covid-19 virus before they can return to offices. The delay is caused by the rise of Covid-19 cases in the US and the UK amid the outspread of the Delta Variant.