Google Allows Android Users To Stop Ad Tracking, Opt-Out Feature To Roll Out In Late 2021

In a bid to tighten the users’ privacy, Google on Thursday announced that it would limit the access of the “Advertising IDs” to the apps by allowing the Android users to opt-out of being tracked by the advertisers on their smartphones. Google will follow Apple Inc’s lead that earlier last month introduced the Limit ad tracking (LAT) in a new update to its iOS operating system to bolster privacy on iPhones. Using a similar privacy control model, Google will restrict the digital advertising identifier if the Android user opts out of the “would like permission to track you across apps and websites owned by other companies,” pop up. This, in turn, will restrict the ‘personalized ads’.

In a statement on June 3, the software and tech giant said that smartphone users were now more concerned than ever about the privacy of their data. Therefore, the option for “opt-out” will be rolled out in late 2021 with a Google Play services update. A report carried by the Financial Times on June 3 stated that Google is now looking to add extra safeguards for Android users who opt-out of sharing their Advertising ID much like Apple's IDFA marker. The advertisers will no longer be able to track the Android users’ advertising ID when declined by the user, but the opted-out of ad tracking will not happen by default, unlike Apple’s feature.

To enhance the data protection, Google will also a safer section in Play Store in 2022 with additional privacy settings. With google’s new feature, both the advertisers and app developers will no longer be able to gather data about a smartphone user’s web browsing activity if permission has been declined. This would give customers more control over third-party apps and advertising agencies. Google announced the new privacy changes in an email to Play Store developers, saying that the firm’s focus is to provide more control to the Android users over their data and help bolster security and privacy.

Lawsuit alleged Google collected data via Ad Manager

Earlier last year, Google was sued in a proposed class action for illegally invading the privacy of millions of users by pervasively tracking their internet use through browsers set in “private” mode. A lawsuit sought $5 billion from the company, accusing the Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O) unit of collecting information about what people view online and where they browse, despite using the Incognito mode. The case filed in the federal court in San Jose, California, stated that Google gathered data through Ad Manager and other applications and website plug-ins, including smartphone apps, regardless of whether users clicked on Google-supported ads. It lammed Google for engaging in the covert and unauthorized data collection of billions of Android users.