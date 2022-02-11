Google Android 13 Tiramisu: Check New Features, Changes, Supported Devices & More Details

Google has released Android 13's developer preview and it guarantees a lot of exciting features including new themes, privacy features, language controls and more. The developer preview focuses on Android app and experience developers and it is touted to provide developers with a better idea of what the forthcoming Android version contains, including all the latest updates and how can developers benefit their application from it.

In an official blog post published on February 10, 2022, Dave Burke, VP of Engineering states that "we're sharing a first look at the next release of Android, with the Android 13 Developer Preview 1." Adding to it, Burke said "with Android 13, we're continuing some important themes: privacy and security, as well as developer productivity. We'll also build on some of the newer updates we made in 12L to help you take advantage of the 250+ million large-screen Android devices currently running New Android 13 features."

Android 13 new features

To improvise the user experience, Android 13 has come up with themed app icons, which seems more similar to an extension of Google's Material You design language launched last year. Essentially, app icons in supported Android launchers will be tinted to inherit the colour theme of the user's wallpaper and overall theme. Another major update coming in Android 13 includes better support for multilingual users, who will be able to set language preferences for individual applications in the device. Then there are multiple new features focused on privacy, including Photo Picker, runtime permission for nearby Wi-Fi devices and more.

Android 13 rollout date

On the official Android for developer webpage, the timeline for the Android 13 rollout is mentioned. Google is planning to run the Developer Previews till March second week, after which the company will launch Beta Releases. Google wants to test the beta releases for a couple of months, after which it will move towards a stable built by June 2022. Although the final launch date for Android 13 has not been revealed, the timeline suggests that Google will release it sometime after July 2022. The nickname for the upcoming Android operating system is Tiramisu.

Android 13 Developer Preview supported device

Pixel 4 and 4 XL

Pixel 4a and 3a (5G)

Pixel 5 and 5a

Pixel 6 and 6 Pro

Image: Google