Google announces self-repair program for Pixel smartphones, follows Samsung and Apple

After Samsung and Apple, Google annoucned that it will be selling self-repair kits for the owners of Pixel smartphones. The announcement came on April 8, 2022 When the service launches later this year, Google Pixel owners will be able to order replacement kits for batteries, displays and camera modules for their smartphones. Keep reading to know more about what Google says announcing the new service and in what countries it will be available.

In the official blog post, Ana Corrales, the Chief Operating Officer, Consumer Hardware at Google says that "starting later this year, genuine Pixel spare parts will be available for purchase at ifixit.com for Pixel 2 through Pixel 6 Pro, as well as future Pixel modes, in the U.S., UK, Canada, Australia and EU countries where Pixel is available." Adding to it, Corrales says "the full range of spare parts of common Pixel phone repairs - things like batteries, replacement displays, cameras and more - will be available either individually or in Ifixit Fix Kits, which include tools like screwdriver bits and spudgers."

Google enables third-party repairs for more devices

However, if Pixel owners do not want to repair their devices by themselves, they can take them to more than 700 uBreakiFix locations across the United States and Canada. Along with the Google self-repair program, the company is also enabling third-party repairs for more devices. It is important to note that Google releases its self-repair program after Apple did last year and Samsung did recently.

Samsung and Apple have similar self-repair programs

On March 31, 2022, the South Korean tech giant Samsung announced a self-repair programme for its smartphones and tablets. As a part of the programme, Samsung will offer access to guides, parts and tools that might be needed to fix their Galaxy devices. To facilitate the self-repair programme, Samsung has partnered with a company called iFixit. Keep reading to know more about Samsung's self-repair programme.

Starting this summer, owners of the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S21, and Galaxy Tab S7+ series will be able to repair certain components of their devices. In the beginning, the company will provide display assemblies, back glass and charging ports and encourages users to return the used parts for responsible recycling. In the near future, the company will expand this self-repair programme to other devices.

In November 2021, Apple announced a 'Self Service Repair' programme to enable tech-savvy users. It should allow users to order genuine parts for their iPhones to repair the smartphone. The programme was supposed to start with the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 series of smartphones and gradually cover other products offered by Apple. The Cupertino-based tech giant will provide parts, tools and manuals under the programme.