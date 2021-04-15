Google Antitrust Case: Judge Hearing Lawsuit Limits Search Giant's Access To Information

In a major relief to Texas antitrust lawsuit case, the judge hearing the case barred search engine giant Google to access highly confidential information. This action will put a limit to what Google's in-house lawyers can see. The order was passed to make sure that confidential information is secured during future hearings.

Texa's attorney general's office had received information that their crucial data including strategic business plans or discussions about negotiations, might get leaked to Google's officials. This can be a stronghold for companies supporting Texas antitrust lawsuit. The order was passed by Judge Sean Jordan of the US District Court for the Eastern District of Texas.

The notice states that even though Google associates are allowed to access confidential information, they would not be allowed to speak or make decisions on competitive and other important matters related to the companies whose data they see for two years. Moreover, Google is completely blocked to see the information which is marked highly confidential unless the company receives permission from court or affected business.

The order also requires companies that can access confidential and highly confidential information to help the case by providing technical devices which can be searched as a part of the investigation.

Texas vs Google

The Texas lawsuit has accused Google of violating the law that is placed in the process of showing advertisements. The lawsuit says that Google dominates the process of online advertisement. The lawsuit further alleges that Google conspires with Facebook which is its closest competitor in terms of advertisement. The protection of privacy of the user is used as an excuse by Google to act unfairly, claims Texas lawsuit. There have been complaints of low revenue by several publishers. However, Google that had received two other such antitrust cases last year denies of any malpractice.