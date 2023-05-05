Google Bids Goodbye To Passwords, Introduces Passkeys

By introducing passkeys—a safe and convenient alternative for accessing your accounts—tech giant Google is taking the lead in the movement to replace the conventional password system. The way you log in to all Google services is about to change thanks to this ground-breaking authentication technology, which was revealed in advance of World Password Day.

The new technological advancement will no longer need you to depend on names of pets, favourite books, destinations, birthdays, or the infamous "password123." to log in to your accounts, as Passkeys could be the long-awaited replacement for passwords for those who detest them as a simpler and more secure method of logging in.

How are passkeys better than passwords?

The possibility of misuse or hacking, as well as having to remember complicated combinations, are the two main drawbacks of passwords. In addition, the risk to our personal data is constant in our increasingly digital lives. Your other online accounts could be compromised if your website or online service leaks your passwords, posing a serious security risk.

Compared to passwords and text-based confirmation codes, passkeys are a simpler and safer option. Furthermore, the reuse of passwords, writing them down on sticky notes, and password fatigue (creating weak passwords to remember, which makes them easier to hack), all put personal information at risk. Software-based password managers that can generate and store complicated passwords are effective security tools, but even they have a master password that needs to be safeguarded and kept in mind.

Last year, aligned with the FIDO Alliance, Google announced that it was shifting focus to passkeys. The tech giant rolled out support for passkeys across Google Accounts on all major platforms this year in May. This will be an additional option along with passwords such as 2-Step Verification (2SV), according to a Google blog post.



Passkeys are used by services such as Gmail to communicate directly with a trusted device such as your phone or laptop to log you in, according to an AP report. Passkeys let users sign in to apps and sites just like they unlock their devices: with a fingerprint, a face scan, or a screen lock PIN. But unlike passwords, they are resistant to online attacks like phishing, which makes them more secure than options such as one-time codes, according to the post.