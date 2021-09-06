Google Calendar To Launch New 'time Insights' Feature To Keep Track Of Meeting Schedule

Tech giant Google never disappoints the users when it comes to launching something new. Recently, in a blog post, Google has shared some of the amazing features that they are going to bring to the Google Calendar. The new feature by the tech giant will give 'time insight' to users, showing them how much of the time they spend in meetings every week. The new feature will provide a breakdown of a user's total time, time spent in meetings, and a list of people they have to spend time with the most.

According to a blog post shared by Google, it read, "You can now use Time Insights in Calendar, a personalized, analytical experience on the web, to see how your time is spent across meetings and collaborators," The time insights can be seen only on computers, it added.

Google to roll out 'time insight' feature on Google Calendar

Sharing a screenshot of the new feature, the tech giant claims that the new feature will display a breakdown including total time spent in one-on-one meetings versus group meetings. Notably, the new feature will only be visible to the user and not their manager, informed Google. The blog post shared by Google informed about the working of the new feature and the events that will be counted on the 'time insights'. The new feature will be on by default and will be coming out to users' devices in the next 14 days. After the challenges that COVID-19 threw at the world, the working environment and hours have dramatically changed in the past two years. Some people have more meetings, which results in less time at work. The web giant claims that this "time insight feature can show you the data and help you plan your time better".

Availability of the 'time insight' feature

According to the blog post issued by Google, the new feature will be "available to Google Workspace Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Plus, and Nonprofit customers". While the new feature will not be available to "Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Enterprise Essentials, Education Fundamentals, and Frontline, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers," it added.



(IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK)