Google Chrome On Android To Ask For Confirmation Before Closing All Tabs; Check Steps

Currently, if a user taps on "Close all tabs" on the Google Chrome application on his or her Android smartphone, it does not ask for confirmation.

Google Chrome on Android will ask for confirmation before closing all tabs

Google Chrome is one of the most used web browsers for both desktops and smartphones. The web browser allows users to group several tabs within one, bookmark a web address to come and view later and work with many tabs at the same time. While a user is gathering information from multiple tabs simultaneously, accidentally tapping the "Close all tabs" option instead of "New tab" can be very frustrating, simply because the browser does not ask for confirmation and closes all the tabs right away. However, Google might be working on a confirmation dialog box that has recently been spotted as a beta feature (called Experiments) on Google Chrome. 

Currently, if a user taps on "Close all tabs" on the Google Chrome application on their smartphone, it does not ask for a confirmation. The second a user taps on "Close all tabs," all the tabs open on the web browser are gone instantly. While the process to close all the tabs is quite easy, it might create a slight inconvenience for users who realise that they did not want to close a particular tab. With the new feature, Google will address this issue. By following the steps given below, interested readers can enable this feature in Google Chrome for Android smartphones. Since the feature is being tested, its performance might be slightly unstable at the moment. 

How to enable the "Close all tabs" warning on Google Chrome on Android?

  • Open Google Chrome on your smartphone.
  • In the URL section at the top, type "chrome://flags".
  • A new web page titled "Experiments" will open - it is here where all the features in the test phase are available.
  • In the search box at the top, type "Close all tabs modal dialog".
  • An option with the same title will appear in the search results. 
    • The description of the "Close all tabs modal dialog" should read "Shows a confirmation modal dialog when clicking Close all tabs in the app menu ~ Android".
  • On the box below the feature description, tap on the arrow and select "Enable".
  • Once enabled, users should see the confirmation dialog box when they tap on Close all tabs.
