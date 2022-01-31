Google Chrome On Android To Ask For Confirmation Before Closing All Tabs; Check Steps

Google Chrome is one of the most used web browsers for both desktops and smartphones. The web browser allows users to group several tabs within one, bookmark a web address to come and view later and work with many tabs at the same time. While a user is gathering information from multiple tabs simultaneously, accidentally tapping the "Close all tabs" option instead of "New tab" can be very frustrating, simply because the browser does not ask for confirmation and closes all the tabs right away. However, Google might be working on a confirmation dialog box that has recently been spotted as a beta feature (called Experiments) on Google Chrome.

Currently, if a user taps on "Close all tabs" on the Google Chrome application on their smartphone, it does not ask for a confirmation. The second a user taps on "Close all tabs," all the tabs open on the web browser are gone instantly. While the process to close all the tabs is quite easy, it might create a slight inconvenience for users who realise that they did not want to close a particular tab. With the new feature, Google will address this issue. By following the steps given below, interested readers can enable this feature in Google Chrome for Android smartphones. Since the feature is being tested, its performance might be slightly unstable at the moment.

How to enable the "Close all tabs" warning on Google Chrome on Android?