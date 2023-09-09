Google Chrome Turns 15: Gets Visual Overhaul, New Security Features And Much More

For its 15th birthday, Google's Chrome browser is getting an aesthetic update and new capabilities. A new look based on the Material You design language, configurable colour palettes, a thorough menu for quicker navigation through options, a rebuilt Chrome Web Store with new extensions driven by AI, and enhanced Safe Browsing for increased security from malware and phishing are all included in the latest version.

The technological behemoth recently disclosed in a blog article that Chrome will soon get a desktop revamp. This upgrade, which draws inspiration from their Material You design language, includes updated icons for better readability and new colour schemes that go well with the toolbar and tabs.

The forthcoming Chrome browser will feature an expanded menu alongside the design improvements, enabling quicker access to features like Chrome extensions, browsing history, downloads, settings, Google Password Manager, and other features. Additionally, the Chrome Web Store will be redesigned and feature new sections for Editors' spotlight selections and AI-powered extensions in addition to updates to the browser itself.

In a blog post, the Vice President of Chrome, Parisa Tabriz, wrote, “These new themes and distinct colors can help you distinguish between profiles, like your work and personal accounts, at a glance. We’ve also better integrated with operating systems so your Chrome preferences can easily adapt to OS-level settings, like dark and light modes.

You’ll notice some other improvements that make it easier to use Chrome — like a more comprehensive menu for faster access to Chrome extensions, Google Translate, Google Password Manager and more,”

(To access the menu, click the three dots in the top-right corner of your browser. | Image: Google)

Along with the aesthetic and security improvements, Google is also introducing added AI features along with its generative AI capabilities, which will help users to browse the internet in a better way.

Informing about this, Parisa Tabriz, wrote, “Last month, we also extended our generative AI capabilities on Search to your web browsing experience in Chrome on desktop. U.S. users can opt in to “SGE while browsing” in Search Labs to test it out. This experiment can help you better navigate information on the web and quickly find what you’re looking for on a web page. For instance, on eligible sites, you can tap to see a list of AI-generated key points with links that take you right to that information on the page. Meanwhile, the “Explore on page” feature will show you questions an article answers, with links that jump to where they’re answered on the page.”

(Image Courtesy: Google)