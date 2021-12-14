Google Chrome Update: Centre Warns Against Cyber Attacks; Advises Opting Newer Version

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) on Tuesday, December 14 has warned Google Chrome users of a cyber attack if they fail to update the browser to a newer version. Issuing an advisory earlier today, CERT-In, which falls under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), said that multiple vulnerabilities have been reported in Chrome. It added that these vulnerabilities can allow remote attackers to execute arbitrary code on a particular system if exploited successfully. This announcement by the Central government after Google itself warned its users to go for an update after it admitted a critical security risk in late September.

Currently, Chrome has a global user base of over two billion users and all of the sensitive data and personal information is at risk if they fail to update the browser. In the advisory, CERT-In informed that the users need to update to 96.0.4664.93 of Chrome as the version before it is the affected software.

Here's how to update your Chrome browser

Head over to the Setting menu in Google Chrome

Click on About Chrome which appears at the bottom of the list

Tap on the 'update' option if it is available

If you see version 94.0.4606.61, then the browser is updated and your credentials are secure

Google asks users to update

The Alphabet-owned tech giant had asked its users to update to the latest version of Chrome after it confirmed the presence of a security threat. Also called Zero-Day hack or vulnerability, it is the state where hackers are aware of the security loophole and can take advantage of it before the company or organisation recognises the threat. The flaw detected by Google was CVE-2021-37973 which was found affecting users on Windows, macOS, and Linux. In addition to the aforementioned version of Chrome, Google is also rolling out the Chrome 34.0.4606.61 stable update. However, Google refrained from detailing much about the flaws fearing that the attackers might exploit them further. According to the company's blogpost, such loopholes in security arise from the inappropriate use of dynamic system memory during the execution of a program. An error can occur in the system if a program does not clear the pointer to the location after keeping the location of memory. This error then can be exploited to hack the program.

