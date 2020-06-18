Google Commits $175 Million To Black Businesses, Sundar Pichai Assures Top-level Diversity

Tech Giant Google on Wednesday announced that it will commit more than $175 million toward funding more 'black businesses', as well as increase black representation in its leadership by 2025. Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai declared the funding under it's 'commitments to racial equity' initiative. Apart from economic aid Pichai also announced several other commitments and changes in order to fight racism and support black Google employees.

"Over the past several weeks, violent and racist attacks against the black community have forced the world to reckon with the structural and systemic racism that black people have experienced over generations", Pichai said in the official statement. "My own search for answers started within our own walls", he added.

READ | Google Stadia now compatible with recent OnePlus smartphones

Economic opportunity package

"Beyond our products, we know that racial equity is inextricably linked to economic opportunity. So today we are announcing a $175 million+ economic opportunity package to support black business owners, startup founders, job seekers and developers, in addition to YouTube’s $100 million fund to amplify black creators and artists", Pichai said.

The $175 million 'economic opportunity package' includes- $50 million in financing and grants for small businesses, focused on the black community, $100 million will go in funding participation in black-led capital firms, startups and organizations supporting black entrepreneurs including increased investments in 'Plexo Capital and non-dilutive funding to black founders in the Google for Startups network'.

The remaining $15 million and $10 million will be used in training black job seekers to grow their skills and to improve the Black community’s access to education, respectively.

READ | Former UK PM Winston Churchill's image briefly disappeared from Google over the weekend

Building sustainable equity

Pichai further announced several commitments to 'build sustainable equity' for Google’s 'Black+' community, and make its products and programs helpful in the moments that matter most to Black users.

One of the prime commitment includes 'Improve Black+ representation by 30 percent by 2025'- "First, we’re working to improve Black+ representation at senior levels and committing to a goal to improve leadership representation of underrepresented groups by 30 percent by 2025. To help achieve this, we’ll post senior leadership roles externally as well as internally, and increase our investments in places such as Atlanta, Washington DC, Chicago, and London, where we already have offices", he said.

The tech giant also announced rolling out anti-racism training globally early next year. ”We’ll be welcoming external experts into Google to share their expertise on racial history and structural inequities, and start conversations on education, allyship, and self-reflection,” Pichai said.

READ | Google donates $2.4 million to over 70 local LGBTQ+ organisations worldwide

Google's commitments come at the time after a police officer killed George Floyd, sparking worldwide protests for racial equality and against Police brutality. A few days after the video of the killing was released, Pichai said the company would donate $12 million toward organizations supporting racial justice. A week back YouTube announced $100 million funds to 'amplify' Black creators and artists.

READ | 'Black Lives Matter' painted in yellow across Washington road now visible on Google Maps

(Image credit AP)