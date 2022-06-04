Google Dedicates Unique Doodle To Indian Mathematician And Physicist Satyendra Nath Bose

In a unique doodle, the search giant Google has paid tribute to an Indian physicist and mathematician, Satyendra Nath Bose, for his extraordinary contribution to the field of science. The Google Doodle for June 4 marks the Bose-Einstein Condensate. On this day, in the year 1924, he delivered his quantum formulations to Albert Einstein and Einstein instantly recognised Bose's formulations as a key quantum mechanics breakthrough. Today’s doodle depicts a cartoonish representation of Bose who is seen conducting some sort of experiment.

When one will search on google, one would see Bose holding a clipboard and a pen with mathematical formulations going on in the background. Once one will click on the doodle, it will take to a web page where one can read all the related information about Satyendra Nath Bose.

Who was Satyendra Nath Bose?

Indian mathematician Satyendra Nath Bose who had specialisation in 'theoretical physics', was born on January 1, 1894, in Kolkata. Today, he is well known for inventing the 'foundation for Bose statistics' and the 'theory of the Bose condensate' in quantum mechanics in the early 1920s. He was a Fellow of the Royal Society and received the Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian honour, from the Indian government in 1954. He was also appointed as 'National Professor', India's highest honour for academics.

Bose's rise to prominence began in academics. His enthusiasm for mathematics was provoked by his father, an accountant, who used to write an arithmetic problem for him to answer each day before going to work. Bose began studying for a Bachelor of Science degree at Presidency College in Calcutta at the age of 15 and later received a Master's in Applied Mathematics at the University of Calcutta.

Further, by the end of 1917, Bose had begun offering physics lectures. While teaching postgraduate students Planck's radiation formula, he began to doubt how particles were measured and began to test his own hypotheses. He documented his results in a study titled "Planck's Law and the Hypothesis of Light Quanta", which he submitted to The Philosophical Magazine, a prestigious research magazine. Later, his research was turned down. Following that, he made the courageous choice to mail his paper to Albert Einstein at that time.

The importance of the discovery was quickly realised by Einstein, who applied Bose's formula to a wide spectrum of events. Later, Bose went on to become the president of a number of scientific organisations, which include the Indian Physical Society, the National Institute of Science, the Indian Science Congress, as well as the Indian Statistical Institute. He also served as an adviser to the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research. Any particle that currently corresponds to Bose's statistics is referred to be a boson in his remembrance. His work has resulted in several scientific advances, including the discovery of the 'particle accelerator and the God particle'.

(Image: Google)