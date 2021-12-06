Google Doodle Celebrates Culinary Art Of Neapolitan 'Pizzaiuolo' With Pizza Game; Know Why

Dedicating to one of the world's most popular dishes, Pizza, the tech giant on Monday brought an interactive Google doodle representing a pizza puzzle for users. The Google doodle features the 11 most favourite pizza toppings from across the world and users can slice the pizza based on the type of pizza ordered.

Meanwhile, the day also marks the inscription of the culinary art of Neapolitan Pizzaiuolo on the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity 14 years ago in 2007 on the same date. Neapolitan Pizzaiuolo is a culinary practice that includes three-four different phases concerning the preparation of dough and the further making of the pizza in a wooden fired oven followed by a rotatory movement by the baker.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) further states that the element which originated in Naples has now become a living link for the concerned communities.

Neapolitan pizza game

On Monday, Google doodle which features Neapolitan pizza game had a total of 11 types of toppings that the user will have to cut and make one of the given choices. The 11 types of pizza include Margherita Pizza, Pepperoni Pizza, Calabrese Pizza, White Pizza, Mozzarella Pizza, Hawaiian Pizza, Magyars Pizza, Teriyaki Mayonnaise Pizza, Tom Yum Pizza, Dessert pizza, and Paneer Tikka Pizza.

The challenge majorly is to slice the pieces on the type of pizza ordered and they will earn more stars if there are more accurate numbers about the requested toppings and the number of slices they have chosen.

Notably, Google doodles never cease to surprise its users through its spontaneous and surprising doodles through which it celebrates various occasions, events, personalities, and holidays.

Image: Google