Google Doodle Celebrates Day 7 Of Tokyo Paralympics 2020 With 'Champion Island Games'

The Google Doodle celebrated the seventh day of the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 with an animated Champion Island Games on Tuesday, August 31.

Apoorva Kaul
The Google Doodle marks the seventh day of the Tokyo Paralympics with an animated Champion Island Games on Tuesday, August 31. In order to celebrate the ongoing Paralympics 2020, Google Doodle has featured several animated games like a marathon, artistic swimming, rugby, archery, table tennis etc. The Google Doodle has brought back the Champion Island Games that were introduced in July during the Tokyo Olympics 2020 games. 

Google Doodle marks Day 7 of Tokyo Paralympics 

The Google Doodle on the page described the games as a "world of seven sports mini-games". The animated games include legendary opponents, side quests. The players have to defeat the sports champion and also complete hidden challenges. The tech giant has also mentioned the difference involved in the game, "Lookout for bonus levels and brand mew side quests! If you’re one of the chosen few who collects every scroll, you can even see what’s next for our favorite feline". According to the Google Doodle page, players can check their score at the real-time leader board.

The page read, "Welcome back to the Doodle Champion Island Games! Over the coming weeks, re-join calico (c)athlete Lucky as she explores Doodle Champion Island even further: a world filled with seven sport mini-games, legendary opponents, dozens of daring side quests, and a few new (and old ;)) friends. Her ultimate goal? Defeat each sport Champion to collect all seven sacred scrolls—and complete extra hidden challenges across Champion Island in the purrr-ocess".

It is worth mentioning that Google Doodle features games such as table tennis against the "bird of prey" and archery with the all-time champion Yoichi. The Google Doodle also features skateboarding with the champion Tanuki where players have to show the gnarliest aerial moves to beat this shape-shifting trickster. Interestingly, the rugby sport is played by "The Oni" that darts, dips, and dodges the fearsome foes to reach the goals. The games also include climbing where the player has to scale mountains. Furthermore, the game also features a "sur-purrr-ise" supporting lineup of Momotaro and friends. The games feature the "Lucky" the Ninja Cat who is joined by the teams of Yellow-Inari, Red-Karasu, Blue-Ushi and Green-Kappa. Each team in the game is inspired by the characters of Japan folklore. It is pertinent to mention here that the tech giant has created the Google Doodle games in partnership with STUDIO4°C, a Japan-based animation studio. 

