Google Doodle Celebrates India's Republic Day With Illustration By Gujarat-based Artist

As the clock hit midnight and Thursday began, search engine giant Google commemorated India’s Republic Day with an artsy doodle that displays popular Indian landmarks like the India Gate and the Indian President’s official residence, the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The illustration shows black outlines of the structure under the backdrop of a blue sky. As per the official website of Google Doodle, the doodle was created by Parth Kothekar, an artist from Ahmedabad, Gujarat. “Today’s Doodle artwork is crafted from intricately hand-cut paper. Many elements of the Republic Day parade are represented in the artwork including the Rashtrapati Bhavan (where the president resides), the India Gate, the CRFP marching contingent, and motorcycle riders,” Google Doddle said, concluding the message with “Happy Republic Day, India!”

Kothekar is a renowned papercut artist from India, who began his artistic journey in the year 2010 by quitting conventional education to fully pursue art as a profession. He conducted his first exhibition in 2013 by displaying his first 100 artworks in Ahmedabad’s Kanoria Centre for Arts.

In 2016, he was invited by the government of New Zealand to exhibit his work, which has been featured in several publications

India marks 74th Republic Day

Taking to Twitter, Google Doodle wrote: “Happy Republic Day, India! Go behind the scenes to see how guest artist @parthkothekar creates mesmerizing and complex paper cutouts like the one in today’s #GoogleDoodle.” On Thursday, India marks its 74th Republic Day and reflects on the adoption of its constitution in 1950.

The country began formulating its elaborate constitution soon after it was released from the shackles of British colonialism in 1947. It took India, specifically its Constituent Assembly, two long years to formulate, revise and approve the document. The Indian Constitution, which is the longest in the world, offered democratic powers to its people. To celebrate the day, India annually holds a large-scale parade annually on January 26 in the national capital- New Delhi. This year, at least 65,000 people are expected to attend the parade, with 6,000 jawans from various forces deployed for security reasons.