Google Doodle Celebrates Sixth Day Of Tokyo Paralympics 2020; See Today's Attractions

The Google Doodle celebrates the 6th day of the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 with the Champion Island Games on Monday, August 30. To commemorate the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics, the tech giant has featured several games like tennis, rugby, marathon, archery, and swimming. Last month, Google started a Doodle series dedicated to the Tokyo Olympics 2020, and now it is celebrating the Tokyo Paralympics with the Champion Island games. In this session of sports, Google has featured "a world filled with seven sports mini-games, legendary opponents, dozens of daring side quests, and a few new (and old) friends."

Google described the game and the ultimate goal of the latest Doodle on the official page. "Welcome back to the Doodle Champion Island Games! Over the coming weeks, re-join calico (c) athlete Lucky as she explores Doodle Champion Island even further: a world filled with seven sports mini-games, legendary opponents, dozens of daring side quests, and a few new (and old;)) friends. Her ultimate goal? Defeat each sports champion to collect all seven sacred scrolls—and complete extra hidden challenges across Champion Island in the process."

The website also explained the difference for the game and said, "Lookout for bonus levels and brand new side quests! If you’re one of the chosen few who collects every scroll, you can even see what’s next for our favorite feline."

Have you completed any of the sidequests on Champion Island yet ? Well there are now more in store!



A deer friend could use some help selling their house in the Artistic Swimming region 🦌



Join the interactive #GoogleDoodle #ChampionIslandGames → https://t.co/B6xeMXXJlI pic.twitter.com/h1hGuAvu8f — Google Doodles (@GoogleDoodles) August 30, 2021

Doodle Champion Island Games

Google earlier had announced that it would keep featuring mini-games till the games conclude. In the last few weeks, Google Doodle featured games such as table tennis, against the bird of prey, skateboarding with the all-time champion Tanuki, which shows the gnarliest moves to beat this shape-shifting trickster and archery with the all-time champion Yoichi. Interestingly, Google Doodle games also sport the 'Lucky' Ninja cat that is on tour to the Champion Island, where he meets the teams of Red-Karasu, Blue-Ushi, Yellow-Inari, and Green-Kappa. These colours represent the colours of the Google logo. The Google Doodle also aims to convey Tokyo's rich and diverse culture, natural beauty, sandy, tropicals, language, forests, snowy mountains, birds, and animals.

(IMAGE: GOOGLE_DOODLE)