Google Doodle Marks 4th Day Of Tokyo Paralympics With Animated Rugby Game

Google is back with its latest doodles, to commemorate the fourth day of the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 on Saturday, August 28. This time, the tech giant featured the doodles of rugby players. Earlier, Google started a Doodle series dedicated to the Tokyo Olympics 2020 in July, and now, with the start of the Tokyo Paralympics, Google Doodle featured the Champion Island Games. The new Google Doodle includes a "world filled with seven sports mini-games, legendary opponents, dozens of daring side quests, and a few new (and old) friends".

Google Doodle marks Day 4 of Tokyo Paralympics 2020

Google described the ultimate goal of the latest Doodle on its official Doodle website as, "Defeat each sports champion to collect all seven sacred scrolls—and complete extra hidden challenges across Champion Island in the "purrr-ocess." The website also explained what’s different this time around, and said, "Lookout for bonus levels and brand-new side quests! If you’re one of the chosen few who collects every scroll, you can even see what’s next for our favorite feline". The website also mentioned the rules for today's Google Doodle game. It said, "Dart, dip, and dodge these fearsome foes to reach your goal". The Tokyo Paralympic Games started on August 24, 2021 and will conclude on September 5, 2021.

These Oni sure know how to play some serious defense 🏉



Good thing Lucky has the help of Momotaro & friends because Oni are even more difficult to dodge in the hard mode of rugby! Have you found this new bonus level?#GoogleDoodle #ChampionIslandGames → https://t.co/PXVzivisNc pic.twitter.com/HfhEKhKVwo — Google Doodles (@GoogleDoodles) August 28, 2021

Doodle Champion Island Games

It is important to mention here that the Google Doodle featured games such as table tennis against the mischievous ‘bird of prey’, skateboarding with the legendary champion Tanuki, which shows the gnarliest aerial moves to beat this shape-shifting trickster, and archery with the all-time champion Yoichi. The rugby game is played by 'The Oni', who darts, dips, and dodges these fearsome foes to reach his goal. Google Doodle's champion Island Games also features a "sur-purrr-ise" supporting lineup of Momotaro and friends.

Interestingly, the game also features the 'Lucky' Ninja Cat that is on tour to the Champion Island and is joined by the teams of Red-Karasu, Blue-Ushi, Yellow-Inari, and Green-Kappa. All of them are the colors of the Google logo. Apart from featuring the international sports tournament, Google with its Doodle aims to convey Japan's rich and diverse natural beauty, including underwater, sandy tropical beaches, forests, and snowy mountains.

IMAGE: GOOGLE_DOODLE