Google Doodle Reiterates Need To Wear Masks, Get Vaccinated As COVID Cases Surge

As the number of ‘highly mutated’ Omicron cases have been increasing across the globe, the search giant Google has uncovered a special animated doodle signifying the importance of getting a vaccination against the deadly COVID-19 disease. The google doodle of January 17 emphasises the significance of the continuous use of masks as well as advices people to get vaccinated. Google is trying to send a message to raise social awareness by showing the letters wearing masks and bandages given after vaccination.

When one will search google, one would witness the letters such as ‘G O O G’ are showing their post-COVID vaccine bandages in their arms which is marked with ‘yellow’ highlights. While the letter ‘L’ which does not have one, is seen to be given by the letter ‘E’ which is dressed as a physician. The alphabet ‘E’ is seen to be standing by the side of a table that holds some COVID vaccine vials. At the end of the animation, all the five letters jump which indicates that all of them have been vaccinated. Further, if one will put the cursor over the google doodle, one can see, “Get vaccinated. Wear a mask. Save lives”, appearing on their screen.

Today's Google Doodle

In addition to this, when one will click on today's Google Doodle, they can see a webpage that reads "COVID vaccines near me". Further, it provides information by saying that everyone aged 15 and up is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccination. It also reveals that the state-by-state vaccine availability may differ. People can also see the names of the COVID-19 vaccine locations in their locality which contain details about the name of the hospitals, addresses, phone numbers as well as the availability of doses.

Global COVID-19 cases

Meanwhile, globally COVID-19 cases increased by 25% in one week, since India and Brazil, the two countries with the largest infection behind the United States, both increased by 2.5 times in one week following fairly low figures, UPI reported. According to the Worldometer, over 328,826,023 individuals have been affected by the disease across the world since the outbreak, and more than 5,557,754 people have lost their lives due to Coronavirus.

(Image: Google.co.in)