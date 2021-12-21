As the Northern Hemisphere hunkers down for winter on Tuesday, Google doodle has created an illustration to celebrate the longest nights of the year in the top half part of the Earth. The Google doodle features a hedgehog, acorn and fir leaves to mark the beginning of the winter solstice, which will last until March 20, 2022. The winter solstice will occur on December 21 at 3:58 (local time) in the UK and will witness the shortest days and longest nights until spring equinox the following year.

The winter solstice is also called hiemal solstice, hibernal solstice and brumal solstice when Earth's north pole reaches maximum tilt away from the sun. The day also marks the beginning of Christmas week. The day is of great significance to Indians, East Asian Iranians, Judaics and most importantly Christians. It is to mention that many of the Christmas traditions came from pre-christian pagan ones that were adapted to new mythologies.

Why is winter solstice significant to ancient people?

Ancient people were mostly dependent on weather and the Sun to determine their daily activities. In Northern Europe, the Norsemen saw the Sun as a wheel that changed seasons, the Ethical Butcher explained. The Winter Solstice falls on the shortest day of the year December 21 and was celebrated in Britain long before the arrival of Christianity. The Celtic priests (Druids) cut mistletoe from oak trees and offer it as a blessing to young ones. They also believed that the Sun stood still for twelve days in the middle of winter during that time. The Celts also lit logs to conquer the darkness, banish evil spirits and bring luck for the coming year.

How does Christmas relate to winter solstice?

The Iranian/ Persian culture calls the winter solstice the "Yalda Night." It is the time when families come together to eat, drink and recite poetry. 'Yalda' means birth, which comes from early Christians living in Persia, who celebrated the birth of Jesus around this time. Although many Orthodox and Coptic churches believe that according to Julian calendar Christmas is on the January 7 (which is December 25 in the Gregorian calendar), as the birth of Jesus meant 'light of the world', Christians thought this was the right time to celebrate the birth of Jesus. They also gave some customs from the Winter Solstice Christian meanings, like Holly, Mistletoe and even Christmas Carols!

(Image: @Google)