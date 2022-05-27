Google Drive Rolls Out New Feature That Will Allow Users To Copy/paste Files With Ease

Google is rolling out a new feature for its Drive users. The feature will allow the users to copy and paste files throughout the Drive with ease, hence eliminating the need to manually copy a file via right-click on a mouse. Keep reading to know more about the new Google Drive feature, how it works and when will it be available for users.

Google adds copy/paste shortcuts to Drive

Going forward, users will be able to use familiar keyboard shortcuts such as Ctrl +C, Ctrl + X and Ctrl + V to copy, cut and paste files in Google Drive for Web. The feature will save users' time by allowing them to copy one or more files and move them to new locations in Drive, and across multiple tables, with fewer clicks. Additionally, a link to the file and its title will also be copied when users copy a file so that they can paste it into a document, an email, or Google Docs.

To help users easily organise files in multiple locations without necessarily creating duplicate files, Ctrl + C and Ctrl + Shift + V will create shortcuts as well. Last but not the least, users can open files or folders in a new tab using Ctrl + Enter, allowing them to view multiple files at once. Google mentions that the feature will be rolled out in two phases - the Rapid Release Domains will get the feature within three days from May 26, 2022. The Scheduled Release Domains will get the feature in three days from June 1, 2022.

Google Drive rolled out new features earlier

In related news, Google has released a new feature for Google Docs users. The feature will allow users to select multiple text fields at once, increasing their overall efficiency. As mentioned in the official release, users can now make multiple text selections at once and apply actions such as delete, copy, paste, or format to all sections.

This will make formatting and editing documents faster by eliminating the need to make repetitive changes and increase their overall productivity. Users won't have to enable the feature - it will be available by default. Additionally, the feature will be available for all Google Workspace customers, as well as legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers.