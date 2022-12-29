Google Employees Write Letter To HR As Fear Of Mass Layoffs Looms Over Tech Giant

As a wave of mass layoffs takes over the tech industry, several employees working at technology giant Google have written a letter to the company’s Vice President of Human Resources expressing concern that the new employee evaluation system could lead to mass layoffs in the company. According to The New York Times, five workers and employee representatives of the Switzerland office of Google wrote a letter to HR as the company braces for a cost-cutting drive. Through the new evaluation system, the employees could get negative ratings and potentially lose their jobs.

The letter obtained by The New York Times reads, “The number and spread of reports that reached us indicate that at least some managers were aggressively pressured to apply a quota”. According to the NYT, the letter indicates that Google employees are anxious that through these recent management decisions and warnings, the company can head towards broader layoffs. The letter came to light as the American technology company has closed several small offices and canceled the content-moderation project. In the midst of a worldwide, tech slowdown, the company intends to ease its 2023 budgets.

Alphabet to focus on ‘business priorities’: CEO Sundar Pichai

In October, the CEO of Alphabet (Google’s parent company), Sundar Pichai, talked about how the company is focusing on “business priorities”. The 50-year-old CEO asserted that the company will “focus on a clear set of product and business priorities.” He then went on to add that Google will slow its hiring and “moderate” the growth of its expenses. The report also stated that Google has assured its employees that it would prioritize reducing real estate expenditures and other perks before they pursue layoffs.

The tech industry around the world is witnessing a major slowdown. Tech giants like Microsoft, Meta, and Twitter have conducted mass layoffs as a way to cut costs to the company. Google was not saved from the slowdown as well. In October Google’s parent company Alphabet revealed that the profit of the company had dropped to 27% in the third quarter. While Google has not conducted any mass layoffs as of now, the recent decisions by the management are making employees anxious.