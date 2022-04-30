Google Extends Warning Banners Feature To Google Docs, Sheets And Slides

There are thousands of suspicious files on the internet that are circulated via links, mail attachments, WhatsApp messages, and more means. A user might come across these files on the internet and they can be used to access personal information user. This is why users shall always be careful while opening links that are sent from unofficial or untrusted sources. To counter the spread of malicious files, Google has extended its warning banners feature to all Google products.

Warning banners make their way to Google Docs, Sheets and Slides

Earlier this year, Google launched warning banners for users on Google Drive. These warning banners notify users about the presence of a potentially harmful file on Google Drive. The feature was released by Google in the month of January 2022. Now, the company is extending the feature to other products including Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides. Keep reading to know more about the Warning banners feature on Google products, its availability, and other details.

On the official release document, Google says that "going forward, if you open a Google Docs, Sheets or Slides file on the web, you'll see these warnings." By these warning, Google refers to the Warning Banner that appears on the top of the display and read "this file looks suspicious, it might be used to steal your personal information." The feature will help users keep their hands off malicious files that keep circulating on the internet.

Google also mentions that there is no admin control for their feature. Users will be able to access the feature within a duration of 15 days from April 27, 2022. Hence, if users do not see the feature immediately, they should not worry and wait for about 15 days. The feature will be available to all Google Workspace customers and legacy G Suit Basic and Business customers.

In related news, Google has introduced a new Data Safety section for the apps on Google Play Store. The section displays information about the data that any application collects, what the developer does with the data and whether the developer validates their security practices against a global security standard. Stay tuned for more updates related to Google and other tech news.