Google, Facebook, Apple & Amazon Targeted In Bipartisan Antitrust Reform Bill In US

Tech giants including Google, Facebook, Amazon, Apple could be compelled to bring drastic changes to their businesses as a response to a series of antitrust reforms bills that were introduced by a group of Lawmakers in the US House of Representatives on June 11. The Bills are aimed to weaken the economic grip of these Silicon Valley giants by measures that outlaw some of the common ways these companies cement their digital hegemony.

One of the proposed Bills bans these platforms from owning subsidiaries that operate on their platform if those subsidiaries also compete with other companies. In fact, in a severe instance, they might be forced to get rid of businesses that represent a conflict of interest, potentially coercing them to sell off their assets too.

What are the new antitrust laws?

Five bipartisan Bills have been introduced by lawmakers on the Antitrust Subcommittee which was involved in a 16-month long investigation into the nature of competition in the digital market and the prevalence of "unwielded" power by Google, Facebook, Amazon, Apple. Newly introduced legislation potentially debars acquisitions and competitive threats by dominant platforms, as well as acquisitions that expand the market power of these online platforms, including a ban on self-preferencing and deciding "winners and losers" online. The proposed Bills are as follows

American Innovation and Choice Online Act

Platform Competition and Opportunity Act

Ending Platform Monopolies Act

Augmenting Compatibility and Competition by Enabling Service Switching (ACCESS) Act

Merger Filing Fee Modernization Act

Who introduced the Bill?

House Democrats and Republicans introduced extensive Bills to check the power of these big names. The Wall Street Journal reported that both Republicans and Democrats have signed the bill, entitled the "Ending Platform Monopolies Act", which was first proposed by Representative Pramila Jayapal who is a Washington State Democrat.

"From Amazon and Facebook to Google and Apple, it is clear that these unregulated tech giants have become too big to care and too powerful to ever put people over profits," she said in the House.

Representative David Cicilline, the Democratic chair of the antitrust panel, is a co-sponsor of the bills so is the top Republican Ken Buck. Jerrold Nadler of the Judiciary Committee has also sponsored the bills.

"Right now, unregulated tech monopolies have too much power over our economy. They are in a unique position to pick winners and losers, destroy small businesses, raise prices on consumers and put folks out of work," Representative David Cicilline said in a statement. “Our agenda will level the playing field and ensure the wealthiest, most powerful tech monopolies play by the same rules as the rest of us,” he added.

Meanwhile, they profess that their bipartisan legislative agenda is to expand opportunities for consumers, workers and small business owners by holding unregulated Big Tech monopolies accountable for anti-competitive behaviour. The pro-business US Chamber of Commerce said it "strongly opposes" the Bills' approach altogether.