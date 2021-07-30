Google Got Over 71,148 Complaints In India & Removed 1.54 Lakh Articles In Last Two Months

US-based company Google received 71,148 complaints from individual users in India in May and June. As per the company's latest monthly transparency reports, the complaints resulted in the removal of more than 1.54 lakh pieces of content. In a report released on Friday, the company stated, "In addition to reports from users, Google also removed more than 11.6 lakh pieces of content in May and June as a result of automated detection."

Tech giant Google declared that the company had received the highest number of complaints in June from individual users in India. This accounted for almost 36,265 complaints which led to 83,613 removal actions. These figures meant that both the numbers were higher than the levels seen in May. The release added, "These complaints related to third-party content that is believed to violate local laws or personal rights on Google's SSMI (significant social media intermediary) platforms."

Update of content control: June

Google explained that a single complaint may specify multiple items that potentially relate to the same or different pieces of content, and each unique URL in a specific complaint is considered an individual "item" that is removed. The content removal was done under several categories, including copyright (70,365), trademark (753), counterfeit (5), other legal (4), circumvention (3) and graphic sexual content (2).

Track record of Google's content removal: May and April

The US-based company made a handful of disclosures as part of compliance with India's IT rules that came into force on May 26. Previously, Google had said it had received over 27,700 complaints in April this year from individual users in India. These complaints were over alleged violation of local laws or personal rights, which resulted in the removal of 59,350 pieces of content.

On Friday, Google said it had received 34,883 complaints in May from individual users located in India via designated mechanisms, and the number of removal actions as a result of user complaints was 71,132. Content removed during June was done under similar categories as in May. Copyright segment accounted for the largest number of content removed (83,054), trademark (532), counterfeit (14), circumvention (4), other legal (2), graphic sexual content (1) and defamation (1). Three content pieces were removed under the impersonation category and two under the court order in June.

Under the new IT rules, large digital platforms - with over 5 million users - will have to publish periodic compliance reports every month, mentioning the details of complaints received and action taken thereon. The report must also include the number of specific communication links or parts of the information that the intermediary has removed or disabled access to in pursuance of any proactive monitoring conducted by using automated tools. The reports showed that Google had removed 6,34,357 pieces of content in May and 5,26,866 in June as a result of automated detection. This data is a new addition to the compliance reports.

Google's automated removal action

Google has been publishing its Transparency Report since 2010 that provides details on government requests for content removals on a biannual basis. Google understood that automated removal actions would further result in terminating bad actor's access to the platform provided by the tech giant. In a notice issued by the company, it stated, "Automated detection enables us to act more quickly and accurately to enforce our guidelines and policies. The volume of automated detection is close to 10 times that of user complaints." Communicating about automated detection, Google said it invests heavily in fighting harmful content online and uses technology to detect and remove it from its platforms.

