Google Hangouts Begins Reminding Users To Switch To Chat; Will Shut Down Later This Year

In a key development, Google has begun asking its users to migrate from Hangouts to Chat. Starting June 27, 2022, Google Hangouts users on mobile will see an in-app screen asking them to move to Chat in Gmail or the Google Chat app. Likewise, people who use the Hangouts Chrome extension will be asked to migrate to Chat on the web or install the Chat web app. In the coming month, people who use Hangouts in Gmail on the web will be upgraded to Chat in Gmail.

On the official blog post, Google says, "While we encourage everyone to make the switch to Chat, Hangouts on the web will continue to be available until later this year. Users will see an in-product notice at least a month before Hangouts on the web starts redirecting to Chat on the web." As users migrate from Hangouts to Google Chat, conversations will automatically be migrated from one platform to the other. Furthermore, Hangouts will be available on the desktop until November 2022.

Google Chat features

Google says that the Chat app will unlock better ways to connect and collaborate. For instance, users will be able to edit Docs, Slides or Sheets with a new feature called side-by-side editing. Using the feature, people will be able to edit their documents and chat simultaneously. Google Chat also comes with Spaces, a dedicated place for topic-based collaboration. Using this feature, groups and teams can work together while sharing their ideas and managing files.

Elaborating on another feature, Google mentions that "Switching to Chat also makes expressing yourself more fun, whether you’re using emojis with skin-tone selections, rich text editing to give your chats emphasis, @mentions to notify someone in the group or send a GIF. Now everyone can find just the right way to chime in."

The first report about Google delisting the Hangouts app from the Google Play Store came up in March 2022. If users search for the application, they wouldn't come across its listing anymore. This came after Google announced that it would begin the transition from Hangouts to Chat in February 2022. According to Google, Chat provides a better experience for users. Stay tuned for more information related to Google and other tech news.