Google Is Revamping Play Store Rating System For Apps And Games; All You Need To Know

From later in November this year, Google Play Store will be changing its rating system to become more localised around the world. This means that Google will have a different score for each user in one country, which would help in comparing the scores across the globe and make It easier for a user to judge an app. For example, an app’s rating in the UK could be completely different from its rating in India.

On the Google Play Store, apps and games have always asked the users to leave a review score or even a comment. Google uses an algorithm to add all these scores and create an average score. This is shown to those users who reach the page of the app on the play store and therefore can decide whether to download the app or not. However, this system is being revamped this year. Google’s new approach has been lauded by people as there could be a thousand various factors that could alter the ratings of an app from one country to another. An app to play baseball will only be popular in countries where the sport is popular.

The form’s feature on the Play Store

After implementing localised ratings this year, Google will be introducing the form factor as another variable sometime next year. This means that app reviews will not only be different in other countries but would be different from person to person. It depends on how the forms are made. The major reason behind Google’s form policy is that the apps have long neglected the tab users due to the number of people using phones. This will help the developers to connect with users across all different platforms, including foldable phones, Android Auto-focused apps, and more. Google did not give a firm rollout date for the introduction of form factor variables for Play Store ratings.