Google Launches 'Impact Challenge' Drive To Support 1 Million Indian Women Entrepreneurs

On the occasion of International Women's Day, Google Inc. announced that it will support one million women entrepreneurs in India. Google CEO Sundar Pichai launched the 'Impact Challenge' for Women and Girls at a Google for India 'Women Will' event that kickstarted on Monday. Under the challenge, the global tech giant will provide overall funding of $25 million to projects aimed at helping the women entrepreneurs in India.

Taking it to Twitter, Pichai wrote "Today at #GoogleForIndia #WomenWill we announced a commitment to support 1M women entrepreneurs in rural India, and a $25M Google Org Impact Challenge for Women & Girls to fund projects addressing systemic barriers to economic equality globally."

Today at #GoogleForIndia #WomenWill we announced a commitment to support 1M women entrepreneurs in rural India, and a $25M @Googleorg Impact Challenge for Women & Girls to fund projects addressing systemic barriers to economic equality globally. #IWD2021 https://t.co/eNhgvWGzPB — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) March 8, 2021



'Impact Challenge will empower women to realise their potential'

The President of Google Org, Jacquline Fuller stressed the need for providing women with all the resources and opportunities, so they can realise their potential. She pointed at the job losses during the pandemic last year, she said "Job cuts, income loss and lack of access to education will prevent the economic advancement of women and girls, particularly those from underserved communities, for generations to come."

She said that "Such alarming realities need swift and impactful action. We have a collective responsibility to make sure that generations of women and girls from all walks of life can live in a world where they are treated equally and reach their full potential," Fuller explained.

Women leaders from 15 nations formulated the Impact Challenge

Fuller further expressed that she is honoured to be a part of the Impact Challenge, along with CEO Pichai. Google through this challenge is inviting ideas from all the non-profit organisations that dedicate their work towards the economical upliftment of women and girls. Fuller asserted "Impact Challenge grantees will receive mentoring from Googlers, Ad Grants, and additional support."

Meanwhile, the panel that was with CEO Pichai in the creation of the Impact Challenge includes women representatives from over 15 nations with expertise in global public policy, advocacy, research, business, technology, and other such diverse streams. According to Fuller, even as the United Nations in 2015 had made 'empowerment of women and girls' as one of its Sustainable Development Goals in 2015, the inequality between two genders still persists, she added. She then referred to the women employees in the US and said that at least 5.4 million women lost their jobs in America last year, higher than men who lost their jobs during the pandemic.

The Impact Challenge is aimed at creating possibilities for women entrepreneurs in India while funding them to empower their knowledge and skills in their respective fields of interest.

