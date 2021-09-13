Google launches Material You design system for Workspace applications

Google has rolled out a new design system for Workspace applications on Android smartphones. In an official Google Workspace Updates post, Google announced that the new look for apps has been gradually rolling out for Android devices from 9 September. The changes will be applicable on Google Workspace applications like Gmail, Calendar, Google Sheets and more.

With the new design system, users will see updated navigation bars, improved floating actions buttons and Google Sans text for better readability in smaller font sizes. On Pixel devices with Android 12, users will have the option to match the colours of their applications to their device wallpaper for a personalized experience. Material You will adjust line width, contrast and size based on the user's preferences. If a user has some pre-existing colour schemes, they will not be changed.

Google Material You design system will bring subtle changes in the user interface on Workspace Apps

The new update is in line with Google's attempts of refreshing the user interface with Android 12. Overall, the new operating system will include big buttons, breathing colours, smoother animations and other changes. The Material You design system brings subtle changes to the colour schemes of Google Workspace applications, which is evident in the image given below. You can notice here how the compose button is highlighted, along with the bottom task tray and the search bar at the top in the Gmail application.

From what it looks like, there are no major navigation path changes as the compose button, taskbar and everything else remains at its original place. While the changes are already rolled out for Gmail. Drive, Docs, Sheets and Slides, Google Calendar and Google Meet will be getting them later this month. The Material You design language is available for both Workspace customers and personal account owners.

Google Workspace applications that will feature Material You design

Gmail, version 2021.08.24 and newer

Google Meet: version 2021.09.19 and newer starting 19 September

Google Drive, version 2.21.330 and newer starting 9 September

Google Docs, Sheets, Slide, version 1.21.342 and newer starting 1 September 1

Google Calendar, version 2021.37 and newer starting 20 September

(IMAGE: GOOGLEBLOG.COM)