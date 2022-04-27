Google Launches New Data Safety Section, Will Display More Information About Users' Data

Millions of Android users browse the Google Play Store on a daily basis. While users can see a few details about an application at the first glance, including its average rating, number of downloads and file size, they might have to make a few taps and scrolls before they reach the app's data collection information. Improving upon that, Google is launching a new feature called the Data Safety section. Keep reading to know more about the new Data Safety section.

Google mentions in the official blog post that "displaying the data an app collected, without additional context, is not enough." Adding to it, the company says that "users want to know for what purpose their data is being collected and whether the developer is sharing user data with third parties." Google also received feedback from users about how they want to understand whether developers are securing their data after they download an app or not.

As per Google's release, the Data Safety feature will provide users with more information about how applications collect users' data and share and secure it. Google says that users will start seeing the new Data Safety section in the Play Store from April 26, 2022. Additionally, developers have until July 20, 2022, to update the data handling practices and other details. As and when the developers do so, the updated information will be reflected in the section on Google Play.

What can developers mention in the Data Safety section?

Whether the developers are collecting data and for what purpose.

Whether the developers are sharing the data with third parties.

The application's security practices might include encryption of data in transit and whether users can ask for their data to be deleted.

Whether an application follows Google Play's Families Policy.

Whether the developer has validates their security practices against a global security standard.

Google is also providing users with more visibility into the installed applications on their smartphones. "For example, when an app asks to access “your location”, users can quickly and easily decide whether they want to grant that permission - for one-time use, only while using the app, or all the time." Stay tuned for more updates about Google.