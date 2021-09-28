Google Launches New Illustration Tool That Lets You Create Profile Pictures; Read Details

Google has released graphical images that can be used by people to put as their Google account profile pictures. These images are called Google Illustrations. The Google Illustrations can be set as profile pictures in Google Workspace and Contacts on Android smartphones. Google says that the Illustrations profile picture will be visible to a user's friends, family and other people they connect with.

The Google Illustrations look like digital avatars that are being used by several digital media entities. For instance, Snapchat uses its own avatars called Snapchat Bitmoji and Microsoft uses Xbox avatars. As the names suggest, these are digital illustrations or creatives that represent a person's account or identity on digital platforms. Google Illustrations make use of vibrant colours and quirky graphics.

Google Illustrations will only be available on Android devices for now

While Google says that the Illustrations are available on Android devices, we could not verify the same. Further, the company also says that Google Illustrations will be available to only Android devices for the time being. There is no confirmation for an iOS release that might follow in future. The collection of Illustrations available in Google's library will expand as the company adds more designs in future.

Upon launching the new feature, Google says "To give everyone more safe, creative and personalized options for profile pictures, we are introducing new Google Illustrations. Google Illustrations are a collection of customizable images that anyone can use to design the image of their choice to represent them across most Google products." Additionally, Google also says that "You can adjust illustrations’ colours and focus to your own taste, whether you want to use the whole object or only a portion of it. Try focusing on individual elements of the images. The result might be a completely unique and different profile picture!"

