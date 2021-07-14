Google Maps New Feature Gives Its Users Access To Bus Transport Facility In Delhi

Google Maps has constantly been expanding its range of features for a long time now. They have currently announced that a new feature will be introduced that can be used to get more information about Delhi Transport. This feature will let the people of Delhi know more about the bus timings and travel time. To be specific, Google Maps will allow the people travelling between the Azadpur terminal and Punjabi Bagh Terminal to know more about which buses to catch and the next bus that is going to reach the stop. A number of users have been trying to search about this new Google Map feature. So we have listed all the information about this feature right here.

Google Map Bus information Delhi

The makers of Google Maps claim that having more information about public transport might help the users plan their trips before leaving. This can help the users to see the route, timings and even the availability of buses in the Delhi region. This is possible after Google Maps collaborated with Delhi Transport Ministry, Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS), Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Delhi, and Lepton Software to get the real-time updates of Delhi Public Transport. This feature will also allow the users to search about bus timings on different bus stops available in the area. Thus the users have been asking about how to use this Google Map Bus information feature. To help out these users, here are some steps that show the users how to use this feature on their devices.

Step 1: Open Google Maps on your device.

Step 2: Enter the destination in the search bar and tap on ‘Go’.

Step 3: The try and look for ‘Source’ and ‘Destination’ on the screen and click on them.

Step 4: Then select the route and tap on the ‘transit’ icon

Step 5: The users can also tap on the route’s stops to get more information about the buses.

Step 6: Get all the information about buses in for your route by tapping on the bus stop icon.

Taylah Hasaballah, Product Manager, Google Maps said few words while introducing this new feature on Google Maps. He said that Google Maps is being used by over a billion travellers to navigate and explore their world, wherever they are. And the team at Google are focused on building Maps features that will help deliver a more relevant, accurate, and reliable experience for commuters.