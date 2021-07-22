Google Maps Rolls Out New Updates With Improved Transit Crowdedness Predictions

Google Maps is rolling out its next major update with improvement in its transit crowd predictions. This is being done to make the journey for those utilizing public transport safer than earlier. The tech giant is expanding its transit crowdedness predictions to over 10,000 transit agencies in 100 countries. Using this feature, the user will be able to know if the line is likely to have lots of open seats, hit full capacity, or be anywhere in between. "With this information, a traveller can decide whether you want to hop on board or wait for another train. Because pandemic or not, no one likes standing in a jam-packed subway car," read the statement released by Eric Tholomé, Director of Product, Google Maps, on July 21.

The company claims that the transit predictions is totally based on Artificial Intelligence technology, which utilises the contributions made by the people while using Google Maps. The feature reads the location history of the user that would further help the other user to predict future crowdedness levels and added that all these predictions were designed with privacy in mind. The digital map service also announced to roll out the "Timeline Insights tab" that facilitates the user to watch their throwback pictures of vacations, trips on monthly basis.

How to turn on the Timeline Insights tab

If you are an Android user and you have chosen to turn on Location History, you will see a new tab on your Timeline (just tap on your profile photo, then Your Timeline to find it) that provides monthly trends about how you’re navigating the world. According to this new announcement, the user will see the modes of transportation it had used and the distance and time it had driven, flown, biked or walked. "A user can also see how much time he is spending at different places — like shops, airports and restaurants — and instantly drill down to see all the places that the user had visited," read the statement released by Google maps.

Leave detailed reviews during hotel, restaurant trips

Google Maps has also added a feature that enables the user to provide a detailed review whenever visiting a restaurant, pub, historical place etc. This feature would help the local business to thrive at a much faster pace. "Now when you leave a review for a restaurant, you’ll see prompts to share useful information, such as price ranges or if you got takeout or delivery. Best of all: You can answer with just a few quick taps. This is now live for all restaurants in the U.S. on Android and is rolling out to iOS, with more categories and countries on the way," said Eric Tholomé in his media statement.

(With inputs from Google Map statement)

(Image Credit: Unsplash)