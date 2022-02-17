On the 94th Birth anniversary of Japanese virologist Dr Michiaki Takahashi, Google has unveiled its unique animated doodle to pay tribute for his groundbreaking work in the field of the vaccine. Dr Takahashi who was born on this day in 1928, is best known for developing the first-ever chickenpox vaccine. The Google doodle on February 17 provides a cartoonish representation of his journey in discovering the vaccine. Today's Doodle has been created by Tatsuro Kiuchi, a guest artist from Tokyo, Japan.

When one will search google, one would see the letters “G O O G L E” drawn in different illustrations which are narrating a story. Starting with the letter “G”, it showcases that the Japanese virologist is seen to be researching the disease under a microscope to find a solution, while, the first “O” depicts a child with chickenpox. Whereas, the second “O” and “G” show that the doctor is seen to be giving the vaccine to a child. And finally, in the letter “E”, it can be seen that the severity of chickenpox has decreased due to the vaccine.

Further, when one will click on today's Google Doodle, they can reach a webpage where details of Dr Michiaki Takahashi are given.

Take a look:

Takahashi's vaccination has subsequently been given to millions of youngsters all over the world as a safe and effective way to avoid severe instances of the dangerous viral illness and its spread.

More about the Chickenpox Vaccine Inventor

Born in Osaka, Japan, Michiaki Takahashi was graduated from Osaka University with a medical degree and joined the Osaka University's Research Institute for Microbial Disease in the year 1959. Dr Takahashi received a research fellowship at Baylor College in the United States in 1963 after researching measles and polioviruses. When his child developed a terrible case of chickenpox around this period, it forced him to focus his skills on controlling the extremely contagious virus.

Dr Takahashi discovered the first vaccination against the varicella virus, which causes chickenpox, in 1974. It was then put through extensive testing with immunocompromised people and found to be incredibly successful. The only varicella vaccine authorised by the World Health Organization was launched in Japan in 1986 by the Research Foundation for Microbial Diseases at Osaka University. The life-saving vaccination developed by Dr Takahashi was quickly adopted in over 80 nations.

