Google Messages releases new update with better reactions, birthday reminders and more

Google offers an array of products and services to its users. Be it the Android operating or the Pixel lineup of smartphones, the company keeps adding features to them. Most recently, the alphabet-owned company has released a new update to Messages by Google. This update focuses on bridging the gap between messages on Android smartphones and iPhones which have iMessage as the default messaging app. Keep reading to know more about the latest Google Messages update.

On the official blog, Google says that "when people with Android phones and iPhones message reach other, not everything works the way it should. That's because these conversations rely on SMS, an outdated messaging standard, indeed of RCS, a modern, more secure industry-standard Android uses that enable high-quality videos, emoji reactions, end-to-end encryption and more." Find the improvements in Google Messages mentioned below.

New features coming to Google Messages

Better message reactions: Android smartphones with Google Messages will now be able to display reactions from iPhone users. This feature will start to roll out for devices that run in English and will eventually roll out to devices with other languages.

A new way to share videos: Google has integrated its Photos application into Messages. From now on, Android users will be able to share high-quality videos with the help of Google Photos links. The receiver can view the photo in a web-based Google Photos app that will be capable of playing the video in its native resolution.

Different tabs for organizing messages: Google Messages is adding the ability to sort messages into Personal and Business tabs, which is similar to how Gmail organizes emails. Additionally, users can set the messages that contain one-time passwords to delete within 24 hours, which will reduce the clutter in their inboxes further.

Google Messages will also remind users about the birthday of their contacts if the date of birth is saved in the Contacts app on the device.

All these updates by Google will be available to download in the coming weeks. The feature that helps users organize their messages has already been released in India and is now making its way to the United States. That being said, users who wish to try these features have to download the Message by Google app from the Android Play Store. Those who already have the app should get an update shortly. Stay tuned for more tech news.