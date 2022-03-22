Chromebooks have been around for quite some time now. They are hybrid devices that offer the functionality of a portable Android tablet along with the form factor of a laptop. While these devices enable users to browse the internet, access and edit documents and perform other day-to-day tasks, they lack certain features as well. For instance, Chromebooks do not support variable refresh rate displays. However, a recent report suggests that Google might be working on variable refresh rate support for Chromebooks.

According to a report by Kevin Tofel at About Chromebooks, Chrome OS 101 in the development channel contains a new flag at chrome://flags#enable-variable-refresh-rate. From what it looks like, the latest Chromebook update has the capability to operate with variable refresh rates. However, the description of this flag also says that it would work on "capable displays." It can be concluded that the existing Chromebooks will not benefit from this feature. In January, it was reported that Chromebooks are about to get gaming-related features as well.

Chromebooks might come with hardware that supports variable refresh rates in the future

As per a report by MSPowerUser, the variable refresh rate remains useless at the moment because the current generation of Chromebooks does not come with compatible hardware. As of now, Chromebook from manufacturers such as HP, Asus, Lenovo and many more do not come with a display that supports variable refresh rates. However, now that the feature has been spotted, Google might be encouraging manufacturers to make Chromebooks with capable displays that can benefit from the variable refresh rate support.

According to a report by 9To5Google from January 2022, Google has been working on a project to run Steam and other Linux-compatible PC games on a virtual machine in the Chromebook devices. The project is codenamed Borealis. Additionally, the publication has also discovered some changes in the code of Chrome OS. These changes suggest that Google is getting ready to support RGB keyboards on Chromebooks. As of now, it is well known that RGB products are targeted towards gamers. Hence, it is being speculated that Google might be gearing up to create Chromebooks that will be better at gaming. Stay tuned for more updates about Chromebooks and other tech news.