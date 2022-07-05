Google News Initiative Training Adds Five New Languages In India; Inviting More Applicants

The Google News Initiative Training Network was established in 2018 to support journalists and newsrooms in earning digital skills. Since its launch, the initiative has organised over 700 workshops and trained 39,000+ journalists, media educators, fact-checkers and journalism students from over 2300 newsrooms and media colleges in at least 10 languages.

And in 2022, Google marks four years since the beginning of the programme.

As mentioned in the official blog post, Google is "expanding this network to include five new languages: Punjabi, Assamese, Gujarati, Odia and Malayalam. In partnership with DataLeads, we will also launch the Fact Check Academy and induct 100 new trainers to help newsrooms and journalists build capacity to tackle climate misinformation and verify misleading data and claims that include false numbers."

Apply for the GNI trainer program before July 30, 2022

Google has invited journalists, media educators and fact-checkers to join the network as GNI trainers and help their colleagues tackle misinformation by learning verification skills and techniques from the experts. The link to apply for the programme is given on the following page: https://blog.google/intl/en-in/expanding-the-google-news-initiative-india-training-network-and-adding-five-new-languages-punjabi-assamese-gujarati-odia-and-malayalam/.

The selected candidates will join a 3-day fully-supported residency train-the-trainer program on specific dates. Google mentions that preference will be given to those from the new languages and with prior data or science journalism experience. The deadline to apply for the programme is July 30, 2022.

Dates for the train-the-trainer boot camp

ToT 1 - August 3-4-5 (Wednesday-Thursday-Friday) - training will be conducted in English

ToT 2 - August 24-25-26 (Wednesday-Thursday-Friday) - training will be conducted in Hindi

"In the 3-day train-the-trainer boot camp, selected candidates will hone their skills in verification and training. Global verification experts and Indian fact-checkers will train them on a curriculum built in consultation with the Science Journalists Association of India, Amity University, Jagran Lakecity University and OP Jindal Global University" Adding to it, Google says "Once trained, you will be expected to share what you have learnt with colleagues in your own newsrooms and regions by conducting workshops and training sessions both online and when possible, in person."